Business

Indonesia close to deal to lift Apple iPhone 16 ban: Report
Business

Indonesia close to deal to lift Apple iPhone 16 ban: Report

Indonesia close to deal to lift Apple iPhone 16 ban: Report

A view of Apple iPhones displayed at an Apple Store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, New York, U.S., October 16, 2024. REUTERS/Kent J. Edwards/File Photo

22 Jan 2025 01:14PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2025 01:52PM)
Indonesia is close to a deal with Apple for an investment plan that could lift a ban on iPhone 16 sales in the country, investment minister Rosan Roeslani told Bloomberg News on Tuesday (Jan 21).

"Hopefully within one or two weeks this issue can be resolved", Roeslani told Bloomberg Television in Davos, Switzerland.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Indonesian government could not be reached for a comment.

Last year, Indonesia banned sales of iPhone 16 after Apple failed to meet requirements that smartphones sold in the country should comprise at least 40 per cent locally-made parts.

Apple has no manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, a country of about 280 million people, but has since 2018 set up application developer academies.

Source: Reuters

