JAKARTA : Ten of the biggest members of the Indonesian Coal Miners Association have offered to help state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara to meet its coal needs in the short term, the association's chairman Pandu Sjahrir said on Monday.

Indonesia, which is the world's biggest thermal coal exporter, at the weekend banned exports of coal for January due to low supply at domestic power plants.

