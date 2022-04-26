Logo
Indonesia could widen palm oil export ban if local shortages -official
Indonesia could widen palm oil export ban if local shortages -official

FILE PHOTO: People shop for cooking oil made from oil palms at a supermarket in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

26 Apr 2022 10:30AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 10:30AM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia will only ban exports of refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein starting Thursday, while the ban will not include crude palm oil or other forms of derivative products, senior government official Musdhalifah Machmud said on Tuesday.

The government will strictly monitor the implementation of the ban and the availability of refined palm oil and crude palm oil domestically, according to a presentation the government gave to companies, which Machmud verified.

"If there is shortage of refined palm oil, then further export bans can be carried out," according to the presentation.

Source: Reuters

