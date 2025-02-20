Indonesia current account deficit widens to 0.6% of GDP in 2024

JAKARTA: Indonesia posted a US$1.1 billion deficit in its current account in the final quarter of 2024, equivalent to 0.3 per cent of GDP, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The country recorded an US$7.9 billion surplus in its balance of payments in the last three months of 2024.

For 2024, Indonesia had a current account deficit of US$8.9 billion, equivalent to 0.6 per cent of GDP, Bank Indonesia said, widening from US$2 billion, or 0.1 per cent of GDP, in 2023.

BI said the wider deficit in 2024 reflected a decline in the trade surplus as demand from major trading partners weakened.

The country recorded an US$7.2 billion surplus in its balance of payments for 2024, larger than a surplus of US$6.3 billion in 2023.

In 2025, BI expects the current account deficit will be in a range of 0.5 per cent to 1.3 per cent of GDP.