Indonesia current account surplus widens in Q2 to 1.1% of GDP

JAKARTA : Indonesia reported a current account surplus of $3.9 billion, or 1.1 per cent of its gross domestic product in the second quarter, much higher than the 0.1 per cent surplus in the previous three months, according to a central bank report released on Friday.

The country also reported a $1.1 billion deficit in its financial and capital accounts, taking the balance of payments to a surplus of $2.4 billion in the April-June period. Indonesia had a $1.8 billion balance of payments deficit in the first quarter.