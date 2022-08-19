Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia current account surplus widens in Q2 to 1.1% of GDP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia current account surplus widens in Q2 to 1.1% of GDP

Indonesia current account surplus widens in Q2 to 1.1% of GDP

FILE PHOTO: A worker drives a three-wheeled vehicle past stacks of container at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

19 Aug 2022 11:57AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 11:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia reported a current account surplus of $3.9 billion, or 1.1 per cent of its gross domestic product in the second quarter, much higher than the 0.1 per cent surplus in the previous three months, according to a central bank report released on Friday.

The country also reported a $1.1 billion deficit in its financial and capital accounts, taking the balance of payments to a surplus of $2.4 billion in the April-June period. Indonesia had a $1.8 billion balance of payments deficit in the first quarter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.