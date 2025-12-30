JAKARTA, Dec ‌30 : The Indonesian government will cut mining output quotas in order to support the prices of commodities like coal, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said in an interview with local news channel TvOne on Tuesday.

He ‌said the government aims to ensure ‌the prices of mineral commodities are "rational", allowing the government in turn to earn more revenues.

"We are slashing production under the RKAB," Bahlil said, referring to an annual production plan document submitted by miners ‍for approval by the government.

"When the prices are good, businesses can reap better profit and the state can collect better royalties and taxes. This is what we ​are working on ‌now," he added.

He highlighted the current slump in coal prices, but did not give any ​indication how much the quotas would be cut for ⁠coal or other minerals, ‌such as nickel.

Nickel prices in Shanghai rose over ​3 per cent on Tuesday on reports about Indonesia's plan to slash 2026 nickel output.

Indonesia is ‍the world's top exporter of thermal coal and nickel ⁠products.

Bahlil added that the output cut is also aimed at ​managing the environmental ‌impacts of mining activities.