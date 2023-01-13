Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia Dec trade surplus seen at $4.01 billion, lowest in 7 months: Reuters poll
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia Dec trade surplus seen at $4.01 billion, lowest in 7 months: Reuters poll

Indonesia Dec trade surplus seen at $4.01 billion, lowest in 7 months: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO-A worker walks on the dock of the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

13 Jan 2023 06:34PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 06:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's trade surplus likely narrowed further in December, with moderating global commodity prices expected to result in a $4.01 billion surplus, the lowest in seven months, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Indonesia enjoyed an export boom last year due to high global commodity prices, though prices of its top commodities have cooled in recent months alongside a global trade slowdown.

The median forecast from 10 economists in a Reuters poll was for a $4.01 billion trade surplus in December, the smallest since May and compared with November's surplus of $5.16 billion.

Exports are forecast to show growth of 6.65 per cent annually last month, higher than November's 5.58 per cent increase.

Meanwhile, imports likely fell 7.58 per cent on a yearly basis, the biggest drop since November 2020.

Bank Permata economist Josua Pardede, who forecast a $4.17 billion surplus, said the value of oil and gas imports last month should show a fall due to lower global crude oil prices.

The bank forecast a surplus of $54.8 billion for the January to December 2022 period, slowing to a range of $40 billion to $45 billion this year as commodity prices ease and trade slows.

Indonesian officials said the country's trade surplus in 2022 is set to be the biggest on record with the surplus in the January to November period at $50.6 billion, already bigger than the last record annual trade surplus in 2006.

(Polling by Vivek Mishra and Veronica Khongwir in Bengaluru; Writing by Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.