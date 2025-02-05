Indonesia economy expands 5% in 2024, headwinds expected this year

JAKARTA :Indonesia's economy grew 5.03 per cent in 2024, roughly similar to the previous year's rate and in line with expectations, but the pace was the slowest in three years, official data showed on Wednesday.

Growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy has hovered around 5 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic, a solid pace but far behind new President Prabowo Subianto's 8 per cent target. In 2023, growth was 5.05 per cent.

Last year, economic growth was propped up by spending for political campaigns and elections as well as rising investment, which offset shrinking net exports. Investment growth in 2024, at 4.61 per cent year-on-year, was the highest in six years.

The outgoing government's decision to accelerate infrastructure projects also contributed to growth, finishing construction of toll roads and dams before Prabowo took office in October, Statistics Indonesia data showed.

The growth outlook this year is clouded by the prospect of U.S. tariffs disrupting trade and weakening global demand, the central bank said last month when it downgraded its 2025 growth forecast to a range of 4.7 per cent-5.5 per cent from 4.8 per cent-5.6 per cent.

Bank Indonesia has cut interest rates twice since September, by a total of 50 basis points, to try to stimulate the economy.

Prabowo's administration has also launched programmes the government believes would boost growth, including providing electricity tariff discounts to bolster purchasing power, free meals for school children, and building affordable housing.

In the fourth quarter, GDP grew 5.02 per cent annually, close to the 4.98 per cent median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters and little changed from the 4.95 per cent pace in the third quarter.

Household consumption, which makes up over half of GDP, grew 4.98 per cent on-year amid holiday spending, up a touch from a 4.91 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Investment expanded 5.03 per cent on-year in the October-December quarter, compared with 5.15 per cent growth in the previous three months.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP rose 0.53 per cent in the fourth quarter from July-September.