JAKARTA : Indonesia will expand its mandatory domestic sales of palm oil to 30per cent from 20per cent of planned exports by companies starting from Thursday, Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said.

The tighter restrictions on exports aim to ensure that cooking oil prices at home remain affordable to consumers, he said, and the rule would remain in effect until the "condition normalises".

