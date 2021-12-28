Logo
Indonesia expects 2.6per cent increase in crude palm oil production -govt agency
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows workers' lodgings at a palm oil plantation in Indonesia's Jambi province August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta

28 Dec 2021 12:49PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 12:47PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's crude palm oil output is expected to rise 2.6per cent next year to 51.01 million tonnes from this year's estimate of 49.71 million tonnes, the head of the Estate Crop Fund Eddy Abdurrachman said in a news conference.

Demand in 2022 for exports is seen rising slightly to 27.9 million tonnes, versus 27.08 million tonnes expected in 2021, he said. Domestic demand is seen rising a touch to 11.4 million tonnes next year from the 11.10 million tonnes estimate this year, he said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

