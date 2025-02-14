Indonesia expects to reach full implementation of B40 biodiesel in March

JAKARTA : Indonesia expects its B40 biodiesel programme to reach full implementation next month after some delays at the start of the year, energy ministry official Eniya Listiani Dewi said on Friday.

She said distribution of the palm oil-based biodiesel this year has reached around 1.2 million kilolitres as of Friday.

Indonesia had planned to launch the mandatory B40 mix, containing 40 per cent of palm oil fuel, from Jan. 1 but faced some delays due to regulatory issues and so fuel distributors were given until the end of February as transition period.

The blending previously contained 35 per cent palm oil.Eniya said there will be no extension to the transition period.

"I think that everybody is making efforts to meet it," she told reporters.

Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, has allocated 15.6 million KL of biodiesel for distribution in 2025.