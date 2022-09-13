Indonesia's export growth seen slowing in Aug: Reuters poll

JAKARTA: Indonesia's exports were seen slowing in August as prices of some of its top commodities declined, but its trade surplus was expected to hold up at around US$4 billion, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday (Sep 13).

Twenty one analysts surveyed by Reuters predicted exports from Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 19.19 per cent on a yearly basis in August, down from the previous month's 32.03 per cent growth.

Imports were seen rising 30.60 per cent on a yearly basis, which was a slower growth compared with July's 39.86 per cent.

The August trade surplus was seen at US$4.09 billion, compared with the US$4.22 billion surplus in the previous month.

The resource-rich nation has been enjoying an export boom on the back of rising commodity prices, which has boosted its economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

However, its statistics bureau last month warned of a risk of export slowdown due to moderating prices of commodities like palm oil and nickel.