Business

Indonesia Feb trade surplus at $5.48 billion, beats forecast
Indonesia Feb trade surplus at $5.48 billion, beats forecast

FILE PHOTO: A tug boat is seen docking at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Picture taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

15 Mar 2023 12:37PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2023 12:37PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia reported a larger than forecast trade balance in February at $5.48 billion, boosted by an unexpected drop in imports, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $3.27 billion trade surplus.

Exports in February rose 4.51 per cent annually to $21.40 billion, slightly lower than a 5.00 per cent growth expected by analysts and after a 16.37 per cent increase in January.

Imports fell by 4.32 per cent annually to $15.92 billion due to a drop in purchases of raw materials, Statistics Indonesia said. A Reuters poll had forecast a 9.74 per cent increase in shipments.

Source: Reuters

