Indonesia February trade surplus at US$5.48 billion, beats forecast

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported a larger-than-forecast trade balance in February at US$5.48 billion, boosted by an unexpected drop in imports, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Wednesday (Mar 15).

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a US$3.27 billion trade surplus.

Exports in February rose 4.51 per cent annually to US$21.40 billion, slightly lower than a 5 per cent growth expected by analysts and after a 16.37 per cent increase in January.

Imports fell by 4.32 per cent annually to US$15.92 billion due to a drop in purchases of raw materials, Statistics Indonesia said. A Reuters poll had forecast a 9.74 per cent increase in shipments.