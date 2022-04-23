Indonesia's finance minister, former World Bank COO, joins chorus calling for reforms at World Bank

WASHINGTON: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday (Apr 22) joined a growing chorus of officials calling for reforms aimed at better equipping the World Bank to address mounting global challenges such as climate change and the changing nature of its clients.

"We cannot be using the same business-as-usual," Indrawati, a former managing director and chief operating officer of the multilateral development bank, told Reuters in an interview. "If you ask whether it needs change, yes."

Indrawati's comments came a day after both US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a top White House adviser called for major reforms at the World Bank, and major public and private groups also said urgent reforms were needed.

Yellen and the White House adviser argued that the seven-decade-old institution was not built to address multiple and overlapping global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's war in Ukraine, and climate change.

Indrawati on Friday noted that the World Bank faces far larger and more global challenges than it was created to address, and its client base has been changing to include more middle-income countries.