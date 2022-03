JAKARTA : Indonesia's finance minister lowered the 2022 economic growth outlook to between 4.5per cent to 5.2per cent on Monday, compared with a previous outlook of 4.8per cent to 5.5per cent.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati did not explain the downgrade, but said the government would continue to support Indonesia's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through reforms. She was speaking at an online infrastructure seminar.

