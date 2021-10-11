Indonesia finance minister sees 2021 budget deficit smaller than 5.4per cent of GDP

JAKARTA : Indonesia's fiscal deficit may narrow to less than 5.4per cent of gross domestic product this year, due to the commodity boom and economic recovery following its deadliest COVID-19 wave, its finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

Sri Mulyani told a virtual forum with the Institute of International Finance that Indonesia's economic recovery has picked up since late August, after COVID-19 cases started to decline following a devastating spike in July.

The government has raised its COVID-19 relief budget to respond to rising cases. It's previous 2021 budget deficit outlook was 5.82per cent of GDP.

