Indonesia finance minister sees 2021 budget deficit smaller than 5.4per cent of GDP
FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

11 Oct 2021 08:34PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 08:31PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's fiscal deficit may narrow to less than 5.4per cent of gross domestic product this year, due to the commodity boom and economic recovery following its deadliest COVID-19 wave, its finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

Sri Mulyani told a virtual forum with the Institute of International Finance that Indonesia's economic recovery has picked up since late August, after COVID-19 cases started to decline following a devastating spike in July.

The government has raised its COVID-19 relief budget to respond to rising cases. It's previous 2021 budget deficit outlook was 5.82per cent of GDP.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

