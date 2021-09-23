Logo
Indonesia Finance Minister warns of ripple effect from China's Evergrande debt woes
FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani wearing a protective mask reacts during an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

23 Sep 2021 01:39PM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 01:35PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesian authorities are monitoring the financial market situation in China, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday, and warned that property firm China Evergrande's debt woes could affect the world's economy.

"We see a new risk to the financial system stability in China," she told a news conference.

"They are going through a situation that is not easy and could have an extraordinary ripple effect not just for China's domestic economy, but also the world's. So we have to be careful."

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

