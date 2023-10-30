Logo
Business

Indonesia's financial sector in good condition, can withstand high US rates: Regulator
Indonesia's financial sector in good condition, can withstand high US rates: Regulator

A man walks past the screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sep 6, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

30 Oct 2023 11:15AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2023 12:35PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's financial sector is in good condition, the regulator's chief said on Monday (Oct 30), amid high US interest rates and rising geopolitical risks.

Ample liquidity in the market and a well-managed risk profile showed the sector was stable, said Financial Services Authority (OJK) chief Mahendra Siregar.

"There is increasing optimism that our financial sector is able to protect itself against the 'higher-for-longer' US rates and geopolitical risks," he said in a press conference, sharing the results of OJK's monthly meeting held last week to discuss the condition of the financial sector.

Last week, the rupiah hit its lowest level since 2020, around 15,900 per US dollar, pushing the government to introduce fiscal incentives to support economic growth.

On Monday at 3am GMT (11am, Singapore Time), the rupiah was trading at 15,920 per US dollar, strengthening 0.09 per cent.

Source: Reuters/wk

