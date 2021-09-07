Indonesia forex reserves hit record high of US$144.8 billion in August

JAKARTA: Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose by US$7.5 billion in August to hit a record high of US$144.8 billion, boosted by the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights' (SDR) allocation, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country got SDR equivalent to US$6.31 billion from the IMF, which the fund gave to support global economic stability amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Indonesia's August reserve level was equal to 9.1 months of imports.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)