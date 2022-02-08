Logo
Indonesia FX reserves fall $3.6 billion in Jan to $141.3 billion
Indonesia FX reserves fall $3.6 billion in Jan to $141.3 billion

FILE PHOTO: Bank Indonesia's logo is seen at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

08 Feb 2022 11:18AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 11:18AM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell by $3.6 billion in January to $141.3 billion, a level equivalent to 7.6 months of imports, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia in a statement attributed the drop to repayment of public debt and a reduction in the level of commercial banks' foreign currency placement at the central bank. It said the end-January level of reserves remained adequate to support macroeconomic and financial system stability.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

