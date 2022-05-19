Logo
Indonesia govt asks parliament to approve additional energy subsidies
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past a car at a state-owned Pertamina petrol station in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

19 May 2022 12:30PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 12:30PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's government has asked parliament to top up energy subsidies and compensation, in a revision that would bring the 2022 budget deficit to 4.3 per cent-4.5 per cent of gross domestic product, a parliamentarian said on Thursday.

Said Abdullah, the head of parliament's budget committee, said the government has proposed adding 74.9 trillion rupiah to the energy subsidy budget. On top of that, the government also requested 234 trillion rupiah and 41 trillion rupiah compensation for state energy firm Pertamina and utility PLN, respectively, for some sales not covered by subsidies, he said.

Total spending under the revised budget, which is due for the committee's approval later on Thursday, will be 3,106 trillion rupiah, while total revenue is seen at 2,266 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 14,725.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

