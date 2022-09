JAKARTA : Indonesia's inflation rate for 2022 is seen at a range of 6.6 per cent to 6.8 per cent following a 30 per cent increase in subsidised fuel prices over the weekend, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

Febrio Kacaribu, the head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told reporters the government still expects a fiscal deficit of 3.92 per cent of GDP in 2022 after the price hike. The annual inflation rate was 4.69 per cent in August.