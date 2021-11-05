Logo
Indonesia govt optimistic economic recovery will strengthen in Q4
FILE PHOTO: Labourers work on a construction site for a new office building in Jakarta, Indonesia February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

05 Nov 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 03:45PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia is optimistic its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will strengthen in the current quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday, after third quarter data came in weaker than expected.

"Going forward, we hope the economic recovery will strengthen in the remainder of 2021, in line with the pandemic situation that has been relatively more under control and the acceleration of the vaccination programme," it said, adding its optimism was based on improving mobility and a record high purchasing managers' index in October.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

