Indonesia govt sees Q4 GDP growth at around 5per cent

JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual economic growth in the fourth quarter is seen around 5per cent, which will take last year's growth to 4per cent, finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Sri Mulyani said economic indicators have improved in the October-December quarter, with domestic consumption and production back to pre-pandemic levels, even after its recovery during the COVID-19 crisis was hit by a new wave of infections in July-September.

