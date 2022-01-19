Logo
Indonesia govt sees Q4 GDP growth at around 5per cent
Business

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati talks during the IMF conference in Jakarta, Indonesia February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

19 Jan 2022 01:04PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 01:01PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual economic growth in the fourth quarter is seen around 5per cent, which will take last year's growth to 4per cent, finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Sri Mulyani said economic indicators have improved in the October-December quarter, with domestic consumption and production back to pre-pandemic levels, even after its recovery during the COVID-19 crisis was hit by a new wave of infections in July-September.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

