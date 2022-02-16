Indonesia govt sets 5.3per cent-5.9per cent GDP growth forecast for 2023

JAKARTA : Indonesia expects its economy to grow between 5.3per cent to 5.9per cent next year, supported by faster growth in household consumption and investment, government ministers said on Wednesday, compared with a 5.2per cent economic growth target for this year.

The government will use this growth assumption to set the state budget, which will be designed with a deficit of under 3per cent of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Davies)