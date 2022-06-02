Logo
Indonesia has issued palm oil export permits for nearly 180,000 t - official
FILE PHOTO: People ride on a motorbike passed the trucks with palm oil fresh fruit bunches queue for unloading at a factory in West Aceh, Indonesia, May 17, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Syifa Yulinnas/ via REUTERS

02 Jun 2022 11:20AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 12:31PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia, has issued export permits for 179,464 tonnes of palm oil as of June 2, a senior trade ministry official said on Thursday, after a ban on shipments was lifted last week.

The government has issued 160 export permits to 18 companies for the shipments, said Oke Nurwan of the trade ministry.

Indonesia imposed a three-week export ban from April 28 to control soaring prices of cooking oil, made from palm oil, at home.

While exports have resumed, the government has put in place a obligatory domestic sales requirement for producers where export permits will only be granted if they have sold a portion of their products to the local market.

The government expected to allocated 1 million tonnes of palm oil exports based on domestic sales made during the export stoppage.

So far, permits have been issued for 87,109 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm oil and 90,255 tonnes of RBD olein, while the rest were issued for cooking oil, according to trade ministry data provided by Oke.

Source: Reuters

