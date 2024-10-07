Indonesia to impose anti-dumping duties on some flat-rolled iron products from China, South Korea, Taiwan

JAKARTA: Indonesia will impose anti-dumping duties on some flat-rolled iron products from China, South Korea and Taiwan starting next week, according to a finance ministry regulation released on Monday (Oct 7).

Imports of the affected products will be charged with duties ranging from 4.4 per cent to 7.9 per cent on top of general import duties or other duties already imposed on the products, the document showed. The duties will apply from Oct 14 until 2029.

The measures were deemed necessary following an investigation that found the domestic industry had not fully recovered from losses suffered "due to the ongoing dumping practice of flat-rolled products made of iron or non-alloy steel plated or coated with tin" from those countries, the document showed.

At least nine companies were named in the document, including five Chinese companies.