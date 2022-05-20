Logo
Indonesia to impose domestic sales requirement for palm oil -minister
Indonesia to impose domestic sales requirement for palm oil -minister

FILE PHOTO: Workers load palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from the collector site to CPO factories in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

20 May 2022 11:35AM (Updated: 20 May 2022 11:35AM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia will impose a domestic market sales requirement for palm oil to ensure the supply of cooking oil is secured at home after the removal of a palm oil export ban on Monday, the country's chief economics minister Airlangga Hartarto said.

The government aims to maintain a domestic supply of 10 million tonnes of cooking oil by setting a so-called domestic market obligation, Airlangga told a briefing on Friday. The minister said the trade ministry would determine the portion of domestic sales that must be supplied by producers.

Source: Reuters

