Indonesia inflation at 18-month high in December

JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation rate hit an 18-month high in December, reaching 1.87per cent, driven by rising prices of foodstuff and plane tickets, data issued by the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 1.80per cent in December. The previous month's inflation rate was 1.75per cent.

Bank Indonesia is targetting inflation to be within a range of 2per cent to 4per cent for 2021 and 2022.

The December core inflation rate, excluding government-controlled and volatile prices, rose to 1.56per cent, from 1.44per cent in November. The poll had expected 1.52per cent.

