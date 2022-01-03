Logo
Indonesia inflation at 18-month high in December
FIL.E PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks shopping in Tanah Abang textile market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

03 Jan 2022 12:29PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 12:25PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation rate hit an 18-month high in December, reaching 1.87per cent, driven by rising prices of foodstuff and plane tickets, data issued by the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 1.80per cent in December. The previous month's inflation rate was 1.75per cent.

Bank Indonesia is targetting inflation to be within a range of 2per cent to 4per cent for 2021 and 2022.

The December core inflation rate, excluding government-controlled and volatile prices, rose to 1.56per cent, from 1.44per cent in November. The poll had expected 1.52per cent.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

