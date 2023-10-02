Indonesia inflation cools to 2.28% in September, close to forecast

JAKARTA :Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed to 2.28 per cent in September, roughly in line with a market forecast, official data showed on Monday, near the lower end of the central bank's target range.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a rate of 2.20 per cent following August's inflation rate of 3.27 per cent. The September inflation rate was the lowest since February 2022.

Core inflation also eased to 2.00 per cent from 2.18 per cent a month before, compared with the poll's prediction of 2.08 per cent.

Inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy peaked near 6 per cent in September of 2022 after the government raised subsidised fuel prices. That bump last year left prices at a high base that contributed to the low reading for the month just ended.

To control inflationary pressures, the central bank raised interest rates by a total of 225 basis points between January and August.

Bank Indonesia's (BI) inflation target is a range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent for this year. The target will be lowered to 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent next year.

"The sharp deceleration in Indonesia's September inflation was along expected lines and driven purely by base effects," said DBS Bank economist Radhika Rao.

"The BI will take comfort from easing inflation," she said, although Rao expected no immediate policy easing due to the rupiah's weakness against the U.S. dollar.

Despite headline inflation staying within target, annual rice inflation accelerated in September, with retail prices rising 18.44 per cent from a year earlier, faster than in August.

At rice milling and wholesale levels, prices were up 27.4 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, on a yearly basis.

The statistics bureau blamed the rising prices for rice - a food staple for most of Indonesia's population of 270 million - on tight supplies as drier-than-usual weather hurt harvests across the country.