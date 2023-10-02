Logo
Business

Indonesia inflation cools to 2.28% in September, close to forecast
A vendor serves a customer at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

02 Oct 2023 12:08PM (Updated: 02 Oct 2023 12:28PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed to 2.28 per cent in September, roughly in line with market forecast, due to a high base effect, official data showed on Monday, near the lower end of the central bank's target range.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a rate of 2.20 per cent following August's inflation rate of 3.27 per cent.

The September core inflation rate also eased to 2.00 per cent from 2.18 per cent a month before, compared with the poll's prediction of 2.08 per cent.

Inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy peaked near 6 per cent in September of 2022 after the government raised subsidised fuel prices.

To control price pressures, the central bank raised interest rates by a total of 225 basis points between August and January.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent this year. The target will be lowered to 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent in 2024.

Source: Reuters

