Business

Indonesia inflation eases in Oct, still above central bank target
FILE PHOTO: Vendors wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wait for customers at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks shopping in Tanah Abang textile market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
FILE PHOTO: Vendors selling seafood prepare their goods while waiting for customers at a traditional market, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
01 Nov 2022 12:16PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 12:33PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's inflation rate eased in October but remained above the central bank's target range for five straight months, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday, against market expectations for a slight acceleration.

The headline annual inflation rate cooled to 5.71 per cent in October, compared with 5.95 per cent in September and 5.99 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll. Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, picked up pace last month to 3.31 per cent, from 3.21 per cent in September. The poll had expected 3.40 per cent.

Source: Reuters

