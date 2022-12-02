Logo
Indonesia inflation expectations coming down near central bank's forecast
Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during a news conference, at the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Jul 16, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Made Nagi)

02 Dec 2022 12:22PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 12:58PM)
Indonesia's central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Friday (Dec 2) inflation expectations were coming down rapidly after Bank Indonesia (BI) started hiking interest rates aggressively four months ago.

He told a central banking forum in Bangkok that the consensus forecast for Indonesia's inflation was at 6.9 per cent four months ago, but now is approaching 5.5 per cent, BI's own forecast.

"After we aggressively responded through interest rates, the gap between consensus forecast and our forecast is narrowing," he said, reiterating the need for "front-loaded, pre-emptive and forward-looking" interest rate policy.

BI has hiked the benchmark interest rate by 175 basis points in the past four months.

Warjiyo reiterated BI's goal to lower core inflation back to its target range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent in the first half of 2023 and lower the headline inflation to within target by the second half of next year.

Indonesia's annual headline inflation in November eased to 5.42 per cent from 5.71 per cent in October.

Source: Reuters/st

