Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia inflation inches up in August, holds below central bank target
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia inflation inches up in August, holds below central bank target

Indonesia inflation inches up in August, holds below central bank target

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks shopping in Tanah Abang textile market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

01 Sep 2021 12:29PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 12:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation rate edged up in August to 1.59per cent, the highest in three months, still holding below the central bank's target range, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had expected an August rate of 1.60per cent. Indonesia's inflation rate has been below the central bank's 2per cent to 4per cent target range since mid-2020. Inflation in July was 1.52per cent.

The August annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, eased to 1.31per cent, roughly in line with expectations in the poll, from 1.40per cent in July.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us