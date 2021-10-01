Logo
Indonesia inflation rises slightly in Sept to 1.6per cent
A woman wearing a protective face mask shops in Tanah Abang textile market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

01 Oct 2021 10:29AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 10:24AM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation rate inched up in September to 1.60per cent, the highest in four months, though the rate was slightly below analyst expectations, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll had expected a September inflation rate of 1.69per cent, compared with August's 1.59per cent.

The September rate was also below Bank Indonesia's 2per cent-4per cent target range.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, eased a touch to 1.30per cent in September from 1.31per cent in August, matching expectations.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

