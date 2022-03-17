Indonesia issued export permits for 3.5 million tonnes of palm oil, refined products

JAKARTA : Indonesia has issued export permits for 3.5 million tonnes of palm oil and its refined products in the past 30 days, its trade minister told a hearing at parliament on Thursday.

Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi also said 720,612 tonnes of refined bleached deodorised (RBD) palm oil, olein and crude palm oil had been retained for the local market over the same period, in line with the country's so-called domestic market obligation.

(Reporting by Bernaddette Christina Munthe; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)