Indonesia issued export permits for 3.5 million tonnes of palm oil, refined products
Indonesia issued export permits for 3.5 million tonnes of palm oil, refined products

FILE PHOTO: A palm oil plantation is pictured next to a burnt forest near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

17 Mar 2022 03:38PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 03:38PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia has issued export permits for 3.5 million tonnes of palm oil and its refined products in the past 30 days, its trade minister told a hearing at parliament on Thursday.

Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi also said 720,612 tonnes of refined bleached deodorised (RBD) palm oil, olein and crude palm oil had been retained for the local market over the same period, in line with the country's so-called domestic market obligation.

(Reporting by Bernaddette Christina Munthe; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Source: Reuters

