JAKARTA : Indonesia's Financial Service Authority (OJK) has issued rules on listing of technology companies' shares with multiple voting rights, aimed at attracting more initial public offerings in its domestic exchange, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Certain shareholders will be allowed multiple voting rights over a maximum 10-year period, which can be extended if shareholders permit, the statement said.

