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Indonesia issues technical regulations to centralise coal, palm oil, ferroalloy exports
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Indonesia issues technical regulations to centralise coal, palm oil, ferroalloy exports

Indonesia issues technical regulations to centralise coal, palm oil, ferroalloy exports

A farmer harvests oil palm fruit at the Melati Hanjalipan cooperative plantation in Hanjalipan village, East Kotawaringin, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, July 22, 2025. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

08 Jun 2026 11:47AM
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JAKARTA, June 8 : Indonesia's Trade Ministry published technical regulations on Monday to bring coal, palm oil, and ferroalloy exports under the control of a central government-owned firm.

All three technical regulations have been in effect since June 1, with exporters of those commodities now obliged to report their export activities to a state firm appointed by the government.

The state secretariat ministry last week issued broader regulations to enable all commodity exports to be channeled through a central government agency.

Source: Reuters
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