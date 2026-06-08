Indonesia issues technical regulations to centralise coal, palm oil, ferroalloy exports

JAKARTA, June 8 : Indonesia's Trade Ministry published technical regulations on Monday to bring coal, palm oil, and ferroalloy exports under the control of a central government-owned firm.

All three technical regulations have been in effect since June 1, with exporters of those commodities now obliged to report their export activities to a state firm appointed by the government.

The state secretariat ministry last week issued broader regulations to enable all commodity exports to be channeled through a central government agency.