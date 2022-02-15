Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Business

Indonesia Jan export growth below expectation after coal shipment ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia Jan export growth below expectation after coal shipment ban

Indonesia Jan export growth below expectation after coal shipment ban

FILE PHOTO: A tug boat is seen docking at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

15 Feb 2022 12:40PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 12:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's export growth slowed more than expected in January, after authorities in the world's top thermal coal exporter banned shipments in the first week of 2022, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Exports grew 25.31per cent on an annual basis in January to $19.16 billion, compared with a 33.86per cent rise expected in a Reuters poll.

Imports increased 36.77per cent, more slowly than the 51.38per cent expected in the poll. The January trade surplus was $930 million, bigger than the poll's $190 million.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us