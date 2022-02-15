Indonesia Jan export growth below expectation after coal shipment ban

JAKARTA : Indonesia's export growth slowed more than expected in January, after authorities in the world's top thermal coal exporter banned shipments in the first week of 2022, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Exports grew 25.31per cent on an annual basis in January to $19.16 billion, compared with a 33.86per cent rise expected in a Reuters poll.

Imports increased 36.77per cent, more slowly than the 51.38per cent expected in the poll. The January trade surplus was $930 million, bigger than the poll's $190 million.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy)