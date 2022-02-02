Indonesia Jan inflation highest in nearly 2 years, within central bank target

JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation rate rose to 2.18per cent in January, climbing to be within the central bank's 2per cent to 4per cent target range for the first time in nearly two years, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

January's rate was also the highest since May, 2020, with food prices rising the most. A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 2.15per cent in January, while December's rate was 1.87per cent.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, rose to 1.84per cent in January, compared with 1.56per cent in December. The poll had forecast 1.71per cent

