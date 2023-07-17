Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia June trade surplus bigger than expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia June trade surplus bigger than expected

Indonesia June trade surplus bigger than expected

FILE PHOTO-Trucks drive past stacks of containers at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/file photo

17 Jul 2023 12:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia booked a surprisingly large trade surplus of $3.46 billion in June, as exports and imports plunged more than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a surplus of $1.35 billion last month. The country recorded a surplus of around $440 million in May.

Exports slumped 21.18 per cent on a yearly basis to $20.61 billion in June, deeper than the 18.85 per cent fall expected in the poll.

Imports were down 18.35 per cent on a yearly basis to $17.15 billion, compared with the poll's forecast of 7.75 per cent contraction.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.