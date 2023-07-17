Indonesia June trade surplus bigger than expected

JAKARTA : Indonesia booked a surprisingly large trade surplus of $3.46 billion in June, as exports and imports plunged more than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a surplus of $1.35 billion last month. The country recorded a surplus of around $440 million in May.

Exports slumped 21.18 per cent on a yearly basis to $20.61 billion in June, deeper than the 18.85 per cent fall expected in the poll.

Imports were down 18.35 per cent on a yearly basis to $17.15 billion, compared with the poll's forecast of 7.75 per cent contraction.