Indonesia launches major industrial estate on Borneo island

JAKARTA: Indonesia started construction on Tuesday (Dec 21) of a new industrial estate on Borneo island, which officials said aims to use hydropower for plants producing items including semiconductors, lithium ion batteries, solar panels and aluminium products.

Located in North Kalimantan province on Borneo, the estate will span 30,000 hectares and include investment from China and the United Arab Emirates, President Joko Widodo said during a groundbreaking ceremony.

"Indonesia's economic transformation starts here where we will manage our natural resources from the upstream to downstream to create massive job availability," Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said in a broadcast event.

Jokowi is keen to establish manufacturing industries to take advantage of Indonesia's rich natural resources such as nickel, bauxite and copper so that the country can move up the value chain and not just export raw materials.

The government says the estate will be "green" as it will use energy from a planned hydropower project.