Business

Indonesia launches WTO dispute over EU duties on biodiesel imports
Indonesia launches WTO dispute over EU duties on biodiesel imports

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters before a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

15 Aug 2023 10:34PM
BERLIN : Indonesia has requested WTO dispute consultations with the European Union regarding the bloc's imposition of duties on imports of biodiesel from the southeast Asia nation, the global trade body said on Tuesday.

The request was circulated to WTO members on Aug. 15, the body said, adding that Indonesia argues that the EU countervailing duties and the investigation that led to their imposition are inconsistent with WTO provisions.

Countervailing duties are imposed under WTO rules with the goal of neutralising the negative effects of subsidies.

(Writing by Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams)

Source: Reuters

