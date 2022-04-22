Logo
Indonesia lawmakers backs $522 million capital top-up for airline Garuda - official
FILE PHOTO: The Garuda Indonesia's sign is seen on its aeroplane parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

22 Apr 2022 07:29PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 07:50PM)
(Corrects title of source cited in paragraph 2)

JAKARTA : Indonesian lawmakers on Friday approved the government's plan to top up Garuda Indonesia's capital by 7.5 trillion rupiah ($522.43 million) this year, once the carrier reaches a debt settlement with creditors, a government official said.

The approval was decided by a group of lawmakers tasked to deliberate on the government's strategy to save the debt-laden airline, said Arya Sinulingga, an aide to the state-owned enterprises minister. A wider vote is typically needed to finalise the decision.

($1 = 14,356.0000 rupiah)

(The story corrects title of source cited in paragraph 2.)

Source: Reuters

