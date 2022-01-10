Logo
Indonesia may allow coal exports to resume Monday or Tuesday - minister
Indonesia may allow coal exports to resume Monday or Tuesday - minister

FILE PHOTO: A tug boat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

10 Jan 2022 05:44PM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 05:42PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia may allow coal exports to resume by the end of Monday or Tuesday, as domestic demand has been met, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said.

"End of today or tomorrow we can release some of the big vessels," Luhut said in an interview on Monday with CNBC.

He said the government was also drawing up a new pricing structure for the so-called domestic market obligation, so the state utility firm PLN buys coal at market price.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Bernadette Christina; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

