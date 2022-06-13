Indonesia mulls excise tax on fuel, detergent, tyres

JAKARTA : Indonesia is considering imposing an excise tax on fuel, detergent and rubber tyres to try to control their consumption, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.

The government is still preparing to charge excise tax on plastic and on sweetened beverages, Febrio Kacaribu, the ministry's head of fiscal policy office, told parliament's budget committee, without elaborating.

He did not specify which plastics would be covered nor provide a timeframe for implementing those tax plans.

The excise reviews are part of the ministry's plans for the next five years and have been conducted because of the products' impact on the environment, local media has quoted him saying.

A finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The ministry's head of customs and excise Askolani earlier this year said Jakarta may delay imposing excise tax on plastic, and on sweetened drinks, to avoid disrupting the economy's recovery from the pandemic.