Indonesia mulls extending fiscal incentives to H2 2022 to bolster growth
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the city skyline of Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

30 Dec 2021 02:04PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 02:17PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia is considering extending some fiscal support such as subsidies for micro loans and a tax break for home sales until the first half of next year to bolster economic growth, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Thursday.

Airlangga said the government is confident an economic growth target of 5.2per cent for 2022 can be reached and that Indonesia will be able to weather the impact of U.S. monetary tightening due to its strong economic fundamentals, he told a virtual news conference.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

