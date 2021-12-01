Indonesia Nov CPI at highest 17 months -stats bureau

JAKARTA : Indonesia's inflation rate in November rose to the highest since June 2020 at 1.75per cent, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

The annual inflation rate picked up from October's 1.66per cent rate and came slightly higher compared to the 1.70per cent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, was 1.44per cent in November, up from 1.33per cent a month earlier. A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 1.43per cent.

