Business

Indonesia Nov CPI at highest 17 months -stats bureau
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks shopping in Tanah Abang textile market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

01 Dec 2021 12:29PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 12:27PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's inflation rate in November rose to the highest since June 2020 at 1.75per cent, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

The annual inflation rate picked up from October's 1.66per cent rate and came slightly higher compared to the 1.70per cent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, was 1.44per cent in November, up from 1.33per cent a month earlier. A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 1.43per cent.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

