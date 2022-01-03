Indonesia Nov foreign arrivals up 6per cent, but still below pre-pandemic levels

JAKARTA : Indonesia recorded a 6.04per cent annual rise in foreign visitor arrivals in November, the first growth during the COVID-19 pandemic after it opened the tourist island of Bali for tourists from some countries in mid-October, data showed on Monday.

Indonesia had about 153,200 foreign visitors in November, up from around 144,500 in November of 2020, but still far below the 1.3 million visitors in November of 2019, according to data issued by the country's statistics bureau.

