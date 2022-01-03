Logo
Indonesia Nov foreign arrivals up 6per cent, but still below pre-pandemic levels
Indonesia Nov foreign arrivals up 6per cent, but still below pre-pandemic levels

FILE PHOTO: Sales representatives are seen during a travel fair at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

03 Jan 2022 12:49PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 12:47PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia recorded a 6.04per cent annual rise in foreign visitor arrivals in November, the first growth during the COVID-19 pandemic after it opened the tourist island of Bali for tourists from some countries in mid-October, data showed on Monday.

Indonesia had about 153,200 foreign visitors in November, up from around 144,500 in November of 2020, but still far below the 1.3 million visitors in November of 2019, according to data issued by the country's statistics bureau.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

